No. 9 No. Carolina at No. 15 Louisville

1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

The Tar Heels and Cardinals are two of the hottest teams in the ACC with 10 consecutive victories between them. First-year Cardinals headman Chris Mack is a top candidate for National Coach of the Year if he pulls off this upset.

UCLA at Washington

3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

The Huskies, who have a 10-game win streak, are undefeated in Pac-12 play and are the closest thing to a top-25 team from their conference. The Gophers should root for Washington to do well since that was a solid victory for them in November.

TRENDS TO WATCH

Trending up: Balance. Purdue and Wisconsin are playing their best basketball because they found ways to win when All-America players Carsen Edwards and Ethan Happ aren’t dominant. Purdue beat Michigan State and Wisconsin is winning by double digits behind complementary players.

– and that was before the Hoosiers dropped their seventh straight game (most since 2011) Wednesday at Rutgers. Archie’s brother, Sean, had his own problems with Arizona losing two games by a combined 44 points.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Chris Clemons, guard, Campbell: Believe it or not, the leading scorer (28.8 ppg) in Division I is only 5-9. The Big South’s all-time leading scorer’s season-high was 45 points vs. Georgetown, but his most spectacular shot came on a buzzer-beating three-pointer in a 39-point effort vs. Radford on Wednesday.