New Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas was spotted Wednesday in the gym at the end of Lynx practice when reporters are allowed to observe, and he chatted with Lynx head coach/general manager Cheryl Reeve for a few minutes afterward.

Reeve said it was actually the second time Rosas has stopped by a Lynx practice; camp just opened Sunday for the Lynx, and Rosas was formally introduced Monday as the Wolves’ new POBO.

“It’s exactly what I expected from him. I think in our time together there is an easy connection. He’s a people person. I say he has a magnetic personality, and he’s going to make himself available,” Reeve said after practice. “This is going to be who he is to everyone, and we probably didn’t have that in the last couple, few years — the relationship between all organizations with the Timberwolves, Lynx and Iowa Wolves. He wants all of that to be a tight group. He doesn’t see them as separate entities.”

Things were certainly not as friendly or collaborative between the Lynx and Wolves during Tom Thibodeau’s tenure as coach and president starting in 2016, though that’s not necessarily to say it negatively impacted either team on the court. Thibodeau got the Wolves to the playoffs in the 2017-18 season for the first time in 14 years. Reeve’s Lynx won their fourth WNBA title in 2017 as well.

Reeve and Rosas both favor a more unified approach and also have a keen interest in the edges that can be gained from analytics. The Lynx, for instance, have a digital tracking system hooked up during their practices that measures and calls out the arc of every shot attempted.

“I want him here. I know he has a job to do, but I like when he comes in. I want him to tell me what he sees,” Reeve said. “We’re always looking for ways to do a little bit better, and obviously coming from Houston you think right away about analytics. He has a pretty strong philosophy. I was able to grab a couple good tidbits over there that we’re going to try to install moving forward.”