ST. CLOUD — After 10,871 days, Jared Scheierl will finally get his day in court Friday.

Scheierl says in a lawsuit he filed two years ago that he was just 12 years old on Jan. 13, 1989, when Danny Heinrich kidnapped him off the street in Cold Spring, Minn., shoved him into the back of a blue car and sexually assaulted him. He told police that his attacker told him in a raspy voice that he had a gun and was not afraid to use it, that he knew where he lived and would come after him if he told anyone.

Police targeted Heinrich, now 55, as a potential suspect three days later. Tragically, they couldn’t firm up a charge against him, and nine months later, Heinrich kidnapped Jacob Wetterling in nearby St. Joseph, Minn., molested him and murdered him.

It took law enforcement 27 years to finally convict Heinrich in a plea bargain to federal child pornography charges in exchange for him admitting to murder and leading them to Jacob’s remains. He’s now serving a 20-year term in federal prison.

Scheierl filed a civil lawsuit against Heinrich in 2016 alleging that his sexual assault and false imprisonment left a legacy of serious pain and emotional distress. Heinrich never responded to the suit. A default hearing will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Stearns County District Court.

Scheierl will take the witness stand seeking unspecified punitive damages.

Because Heinrich was never charged with his crime against Scheierl, he was never entitled to any victim restitution, said Doug Kelley, his lawyer, who is prosecuting the case at no charge.

“It’s the one and only way to hold Heinrich directly liable to him,” Kelley said. “I promised Jared when we filed this lawsuit some day you’ll get your day in court.”

Patty Wetterling, Jacob’s mother, is expected to testify that she has known Scheierl for many years and that the assault led to emotional distress that has cost him his marriage and interfered with his work.

On Monday, Scheierl met with Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundsen and Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall, Kelley said. They spoke about why the statute of limitations barred Kendall from prosecuting Heinrich’s assault on Scheierl, he said, and “Jared got the chance to talk about all the things that have been bugging him.”

Heinrich is incarcerated at the Devens Federal Medical Center in Ayer, Massachusetts, and is not expected to appear in court. The hearing is expected to last several hours.