– The Lynx’s three-game winning streak is over.

The Atlanta Dream, the last-place team in the WNBA, soundly beat the Lynx 60-53 on Friday night at State Farm Arena, taking the lead from the start and never giving it up.

Sylvia Fowles had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Lynx for her 157th career double-double, tying her with Lisa Leslie for the WNBA record. But that was one of the few highlights for the Lynx (9-7) who had won five of their past six.

The 53 points the Lynx scored was a season-low as was their 34.8% shooting from the field. Minnesota trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, but got within one point several times.

One of those times was on Fowles’ layup with 2:10 left in the third quarter — that also was the basket that gave her 10 points and her record-tying double-double. She also got her 2,000th field goal — one of 14 WNBA players to reach that milestone.

Danielle Robinson led the Lynx with 14 points.

Center Elizabeth Williams led the Dream (5-10) with 17 points while Alex Bentley had 10.

The Dream led 22-13 after the first quarter, paced by Williams with nine points.

The Lynx outscored Atlanta by four points in the second quarter and were within 37-32 at halftime on Robinson’s floating jumper at the buzzer. Williams had 13 points for the Dream; Odyssey Sims had nine for the Lynx.

Friday’s game marked the end of a stretch in which the Lynx played five of six games on the road and sets up another challenging stretch that begins Sunday night at Target Center when they play the Phoenix Mercury.

That’s followed by games Wednesday at home against Seattle, Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas and a midweek noon game on July 24 vs. Washington. Las Vegas (10-5) and Washington (9-5) are currently the top two teams in the league, while Phoenix and Seattle entered the weekend just behind the Lynx, who are fourth.

The top two teams in the standings at the end of the season receive a double-bye into the WNBA semifinals while the third- and fourth-place teams get byes into the second round.

The next four teams also make the postseason and will play elimination games to advance. The Lynx were in that position last season, losing their elimination get to the Los Angeles Sparks to end their season.

As teams near the halfway point of the 34-game season this weekend, nine teams are within three games of first place.