Grace Berger scored a career-high with 25 points as Indiana, which led throughout the second half, defeated the Gophers 65-52 on Monday night in Big Ten women’s basketball. Minnesota is 1-7 in its last eight games.

The Gophers held the Hoosiers without a field goal (0-for-7) the first 8½ minutes of the fourth quarter but they made 12 of 14 free throws to stay ahead.

Jasmine Brunson scored 15 points and Taiye Bello had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Gophers (12-8, 2-7 Big Ten). Jasmine Brunson also had 11 points for Minnesota.

Besides Berger, Indiana (16-5, 6-3) also had two other players in double figures: Jaelynn Penn with 15 and Ali Patberg with 11.

The Gophers shot 32.8% from the field; Indiana 42.3%.

The Gophers trailed 27-23 and 48-39 after three quarters.

The Hoosiers, after a 14-2 start, had lost three of their past four Big Ten games, two in overtime, going into this game