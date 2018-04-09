Monday was supposed to be the season opener for sand volleyball players in Minneapolis, but 30-degree temperatures and snow covered courts hardly called for a night at the beach. The start of league games was pushed back at least until next week as the prolonged winter weather rolls on and wreaks havoc with spring sports schedules.

Frozen fields and unseasonable April cold have kept hundreds of youth, adult and high school teams sidelined and administrators sweating and scrambling to figure out how to get the games in.

High school baseball, softball and lacrosse games that were supposed to have been played this week on fields maintained by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board have been called off. And with midweek rain followed by more cold and possible snow over the weekend, the outlook doesn’t bode well for athletes and coaching who are itching to get out there and play.

“We are nervous,” said Brent Kath, who has the job of getting hundreds of athletic fields in playable condition. “Typically we are already into the season at this point in time. This has put us behind the eight ball.”

With fields unplayable and games stacking up, golf teams are trying to stay in the swing of things at indoor driving ranges. But other sports — soccer, baseball and softball — are finding it tougher to find place to practice. Indoor options are scarce as gyms, and facilities such as the Northeast Ice Arena with turf fields already have a full slate of activities that can’t be bumped for groups that normally would be outside.

“Even the suburbs are calling and saying, ‘You have a turf field, can you get me in?’ ” said Jack Bartsh, who oversees athletics for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. “It’s frustrating because there is no place to put people.”

Many Minnesotans would agree with this message board in Windber, Pa., Monday. (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)

A sudden and dramatic warmup — which is not in the seven-day forecast, according to the National Weather Service — will not solve the field crunch. Frost needs to leave the ground and things need to dry out before fields can be used. Hockey boards frozen in the ground still need to be removed and the greenery made ready for play. That means one to two weeks after the cold snap breaks, Kath said.

By then, school and park board officials could have a list of cancellations a mile long. Simply continuing to push schedules back is not a viable option since nearly every field in the city is so tightly scheduled from spring through fall.

“We might have to lose some adult programs, and keep the youth programs,” Bartsh said. “I’ve been with the park board for 20 years and it’s never been this late in April without being able to get on the fields.”

The intention is to get all the games in, he emphasized.

That’s true for the Minneapolis Public Schools, said Dave Wicker, the interim director of Athletics for the district.

“There is a lot of red on my calendar,” he said, noting the 33 games that have been scrubbed this week. “We are not at the point of canceling, but the season will be compressed. If we get some cooperation, we hope we can get something started next week.”

It’s not simple thing to move a game. A field has to be secured, umpires retained and transportation lined up. In short, it’s a daunting task for each cancellation.

“We hope for good weather next week,” Wicker said. “We are keeping our fingers crossed.”

Businesses have also felt the pinch. The Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids had its earliest opening day in its 50-year history last year when golfers hit the links on March 3. They had already logged thousands of rounds before the calendar turned to April.

So far, the number of rounds played this year: zero.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” said Tim Anderson, director of Golf Operations.

The course normally is open by April 1, but it might be another 10 days before that happens this year. The club’s indoor simulator has been open, and it will plow off its outdoor driving range this week. But they won’t be booking many tee times until the weather improves, he said.

After a high in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday, another round of rain moves in Friday and that could mix with snow Friday night and Saturday when temperatures will slide back into the 30s.

“We need no more moisture, no more precipitation, bright sunny days and some breeze, that’s what we are wishing for,” Kath said. “We are hoping for a long fall so we can extend some of our seasons.”