Crews were working Saturday night to clean up coal spilled when a BNSF train derailed by the frozen St. Louis River near Cloquet, Minn.
Forty cars from the train went off the rails about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth said in an e-mail. No one was hurt.
Some coal spilled onto the river ice, and was being cleared away by railway employees.
STAFF REPORT
