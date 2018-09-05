Plans for Matthew Hurt's official campus visits are still in the works. Starting this weekend, though, college coaches will be lining up to make their pitches to the five-star senior forward in his living room.

To be the first ones in the door when the contact period officially begins Sunday could be very impactful.

The 6-foot-9 forward at Rochester John Marshall has Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas coach Bill Self and Kentucky coach John Calipari scheduled for in-home visits Sunday, according to a source.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino's in-home visit with Hurt will be a day later on Monday.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway's home visit is planned for Sept. 12.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams is also expected to have an in-home visit with Hurt next week.

MARCUS FULLER