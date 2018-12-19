Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Wednesday that at least one starter will miss the Quick Lane Bowl because of discipline, but he disputed a report from last week that six to eight players have missed practice this month for a violation of team rules.

“A player or players will miss the bowl game,” Fleck said. “Not six to eight. That is completely inaccurate.”

Fleck, speaking for the first time since the Star Tribune report of a disciplinary issue and possible suspensions surfaced last week, declined multiple requests from reporters to specify the number of players who have been disciplined.

Asked if any starting players will be affected for the bowl game, Fleck said “a starter or starters.”

Asked what the specific rules violation was, Fleck said, “I’m not going to ever get into what student athletes do, especially when you’re talking about student athletes within our program.

“But again, this was nothing that was dealt with outside in a legal issue, nothing that was done in terms of domestic or violence or anything like that.”