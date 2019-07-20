Minnesota United went out and got its man in the form of Robin Lod on Tuesday. But the Loons aren’t done, according to coach Adrian Heath.

The MLS transfer window, which began July 7, is open until Aug. 7, so there are still 2½ weeks for United to add a player. And Heath said the team is close to another acquisition.

In late June, Heath noted the team was aiming for two likely players in the market, one deal being close and the other not. After signing Lod, however, he said the other option was likely gone and that the team was looking for alternatives.

Seemingly, the Loons have found their next target.

“It’s something we’ve been trying to do for two or three months,” Heath said. “It just takes a certain amount of time.”

The team likely is aiming for either a center back or left back to help bolster its chances in the playoff push. The Loons (10-7-3) are in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Heath had said the team likely would announce a signing on Thursday or Friday, but there was no official announcement.

“We’re very close to getting it all sorted,” Heath said.

A different view

While United deployed a lineup of mostly bench players in a 3-0 home loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday night, some players — among them Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire and Vito Mannone — were in street clothes for the international friendly.

Boxall was in the press box, where he said he enjoyed the view … and the food.

“You get a little bit more spatial awareness,” Boxall said. “You see what’s around the defenders. You see the times you need to push up, the times you need to drop and close down the spaces.”

Injury update

Overall, the Loons have dodged major injuries during their recent grueling stretch. However, two Loons are on the injury report, both labeled as questionable for Saturday’s game at Real Salt Lake.

Ozzie Alonso injured his right shoulder in the 2-1 win against FC Dallas last Saturday. Forward Angelo Rodriguez has a right ankle injury. He seemed hobbled as he left midway through Thursday’s practice.

After two collisions that knocked him out of the Dallas game, Alonso had an MRI earlier this week. It didn’t show anything serious, and Heath said the captain will likely play Saturday.

““We just don’t want to get him in a situation where he sort of falls on [his right shoulder] or bangs it again,” Heath said. “We think he’ll have some sort of injection on Saturday. He should be fine.”