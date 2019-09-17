Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas produced by natural processes and everyday human activities, especially the burning of fossil fuels. The numbers here are from measurement of the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere made daily atop Hawaii’s Mount Mauna Loa. Records, kept since 1958, show a steady increase in atmospheric CO2.
Carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere is measured in parts per million -- ppm
Sept. 14, 2019 -- 408.12 ppm
Sept. 14, 2018 -- 405.40 ppm
Go to scripps.ucsd.edu for more detailed information.
The number reflects the vegetation growing season, which removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The count hit 415 this past May, as the growing season began.
Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, Sept. 8, 2019
A daily record of global atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration, as measured at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii.
