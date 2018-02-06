Club Nomadic Entertainment Group has voluntarily dropped a federal lawsuit accusing Mystic Lake Casino’s events company of breach of contract after abruptly shelving its glitzy pop-up concert venue ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Promoters had sunk $2.4 million into the Vegas-style nightclub before the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community scrapped the facility, announcing Jan. 12 that the four-day event “would not be up to our standards of quality.” Concerts by Gwen Stefani, Florida Georgia Line, the Chainsmokers and Kygo were moved inside the casino and downsized amid slashed ticket prices.

Now Club Nomadic must spend an estimated $1 million tearing down the 65,000-square-foot temporary structure built in the casino’s parking lot for the event. The star-studded series was heavily touted as the south metro’s largest recreational draw, and had been expected to lure thousands of visitors to the Prior Lake complex a half-hour from U.S. Bank stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Construction began last fall and was substantially complete ahead of a Star Tribune tour on Jan. 4. The venue’s concrete floors, winterized metallic walls and VIP balconies had taken shape as crews worked to finish the stage and interior decor.

Club Nomadic promoters were racing toward a Jan. 15 completion date when their contract was canceled a few days before the deadline, according to a lawsuit filed last month. Dakota February Events, Mystic Lake’s event company, said Nomadic breached its contract by failing to obtain a certificate of occupancy by a Jan. 1 deadline. Nomadic blamed the casino for intentionally delaying the ambitious project.

At the time, an attorney for Dakota February Events said the company was fully within its right to terminate the contract and would “vigorously defend that decision.”

The lawsuit’s dismissal comes less than a week after U.S. District Court Judge Joan N. Ericksen ordered Club Nomadic to “show cause, if any, why this action should not be dismissed for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction” — essentially proving why the court has authority over a sovereign, federally-recognized Indian Tribe. It was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled.

The Star Tribune is awaiting comment from Club Nomadic and Mystic Lake.

This is a developing story. Check back at Startribune.com for updates.