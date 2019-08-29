Yes, fall is in the air, but that’s a good thing because that means the fall season of Club Book is about to begin. Sponsored by the Metropolitan Library Service Agency, the free writers series begins Sept. 17 and runs through Nov. 12 at various libraries across the Twin Cities.

Here’s the lineup:

Nora McInerny, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Chanhassen Public Library, 7711 Kerber Blvd..

Twin Cities memoirist McInerny got her start as a blogger, writing about her husband’s brain tumor, her miscarriage and the death of her father — with grief and humor. Her first book, “It’s Okay to Laugh (Crying Is Cool Too)” came out in 2016, followed by “No Happy Endings” and “The Hot Young Widows Club,” both published this year.

Thrity Umrigar, 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Plymouth Public Library, 15700 36th Av. N.

Umrigar, the author of “The Space Between Us,” has been documenting the lives of Indian Americans for more than 10 years. Her most recent novel, “The Secrets Between Us,” returns to the characters of her first book.

J.A. Jance, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, R.H. Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury.

Jance is the author of nearly 70 novels, including four mystery series, including those featuring news anchor turned sleuth Ali Reynolds, sheriff Joanna Brady, and the Walker Family of Arizona. Her latest mystery, “Sins of the Fathers,” will be published in September.

Dacre Stoker, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Anoka County Library, 711 County Road 10 NE., Blaine.

Stoker is the great-grandnephew of Bram Stoker, author of “Dracula.” In 2009, Dacre wrote a sequel to his great-uncle’s novel called “Dracula: The Undead,” and in 2017 he wrote a prequel, “Dracul,” which will be released in paperback this fall.

Nicola Yoon, 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Ramsey County Library, 2180 N. Hamline Av., Roseville.

Yoon’s bestselling young-adult novel, “Everything, Everything,” was adapted for film by Warner Brothers. Her most recent book is “The Sun Is Also a Star,” which was on the bestseller lists for nearly a year and was named a finalist for a National Book Award.

Ingrid Rojas Contreras, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Dakota County Library, 199 E. Wentworth Av., West St. Paul.

Contreras’ 2018 novel, “Fruit of the Drunken Tree,” was based on the author’s experiences growing up in Colombia. Contreras has also written for USA Today, BuzzFeed and other outlets.

Brandon Hobson, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Scott County Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Av. SE., Prior Lake.

Hobson, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, is the author of “Where the Dead Sit Talking,” a finalist for a National Book Award.

Lara Prescott, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, St. Paul Public Library, 2245 Como Av., St. Paul.

Prescott’s debut novel, “The Secrets We Kept,” is set in Russia and was just published this month. It has already been optioned for film and is being translated into 28 languages.