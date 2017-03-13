A Parasole Restaurant Holdings mainstay in Edina’s 50th and France neighborhood shuttered its doors this weekend.
Mozza Mia, a wood-fired pizza restaurant at 3910 W. 50th St., served its last customers (closed effectively March 12) after six and a half years in business.
“We closed because the current operating environment doesn’t favor restaurants and because Mozza Mia was losing money,” the company said in a statement.
Parasole will honor gift certificates at its other restaurants, which include Manny’s Steakhouse, Salut, Chino Latino, Libertine and Burger Jones, among others.
