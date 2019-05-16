Top lawmakers will continue their cloistered budget negotiations Thursday, following another round of late-night talks.

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders blew past another self-imposed deadline Wednesday to come up with a plan for the state’s next two-year budget. They are expected to resume talks Thursday afternoon, after working until about 1 a.m.

House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Walz are sprinting to reach a deal and avoid a special session, as the constitutional close of the legislative session on May 20 draws near. The Democratic governor and leaders of the divided Legislature have to come up with a plan for the overall budget and how much should be spent on areas like education, health care, roads and agriculture.

Legislative conference committees are waiting for those numbers before they can finalize their plans for each area of the state budget.

The Revisor’s Office, which processes bills and prepares conference committee reports, had previously told House and Senate leaders that they should aim to come up with a spending levels by noon Wednesday. Legislative staff said that after that deadline it becomes harder, but not impossible, for the office to complete their work in time.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Walz have entered what’s referred to around the Capitol as the “cone of silence” phase of budget talks.

Meanwhile, advocates for a variety of policy issues are making their final stands at the Capitol. A couple dozen supporters of the restoration of voting rights for felons gathered at noon on the Capitol steps under a bright sun.

“I think the time has come and the time is now,” said Rep. Raymond Dehn, DFL-Minneapolis, sponsor of a bill that would do make that change.

Rallies were also planned Thursday in support of driver’s licenses for immigrants who are in Minnesota illegally, and for the continuation of the 2% health care provider tax.

The tax on medical providers has been a key sticking point in negotiations, with Senate Republicans demanding that it sunset and Democrats saying that the $700 million the tax generates annually is essential to supporting health care for low-income Minnesotans.

Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and Democrats have faced off over a number of tax differences, including Walz’s proposal for a 20-cents-a-gallon gas tax hike. The Senate Republicans contend the state has enough budget surplus money and reserves to cover additional costs and that tax increases are unnecessary. Walz and House Democrats disagree and continued to push for the provider tax and an increase in the gas tax to fund road and bridge projects.