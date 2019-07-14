CLEVELAND — The Twins rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game Sunday, but Carlos Santana’s home run off Trevor May in the bottom of the inning led the Indians to a 4-3 at Progressive Field.

Cleveland avoided getting swept in the three-game series with the win.

Santana’s home run came on a 0-2 pitch from May, who had gotten ahead in the count with two 98 miles per hour fastballs. May went with a curveball on 0-2 and left it in the center of the plate/

Cleveland righthander Shane Bieber was unstoppable for six innings, holding the Twins to three hits. But the Twins came alive in the seventh.

Luis Arraez led off with a walk before Mitch Garver was nicked - somewhere - with a pitch. Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa ruled that Garver was hit by a pitch, to which Indians manager Terry Francona challenged. Replays showed the ball deflecting off of Garver’s bat, but his hand moved as well. The call stood, fans booed, and Garver took his base.

Marwin Gonzalez singled on an 0-2 pitch to load the bases for Miguel Sano, who had looked overmatched while striking out twice against Bieber in his first two plate appearances. But Sano worked the count to 3-2 and delivered a RBI single to left for the Twins’ first run of the game.

Jake Cave fell behind 0-2 before Bieber came up and in with pitch that was called a ball by Kulpa. But the Twins challenged that the ball nicked Cave. Replays backed that up. Cave was awarded first as Mitch Garver scored to make it 3-2.

Max Kepler batted with two outs against Oliver Perez and blooped a single to center that drove in Gonzalez with the tying run.

Both Bieber and Twins righthander Jose Berrios worked an inning in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. But it was Bieber who was named the game’s Most Valuable player. Berrios pitched a scoreless inning but didn’t show that same form on Sunday.

Berrios needed 21 pitches to get through the first inning, as Jose Ramirez’s RBI double put Cleveland ahead. The Indians scored two more in the fourth, on RBI singles by Greg Allen and Tyler Naquin, as Cleveland took a 3-0 lead.

Berrios lasted just five innings, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three, Berrios is winless in his last four starts.

The Twins won the first two games of the series, rallying on Friday while watching Max Kepler hit two home runs off of Trevor Bauer in Saturday. They snapped Cleveland’s six game winning streak and have a 61/2 game lead over the Indians in the American League central.

The next couple of weeks will allow Cleveland to return to the soft part of their schedule, as they face the Tigers, Royals, Blue Jays and Royals again. The Twins open a nine-game homestand during which they face the Mets, Athletics and Yankees.