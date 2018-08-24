PLAN 1068-1

Total finished sq. ft.: 1,917

Bed/bathrooms: 3/3

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Basement

First floor plan

Clean lines create curb appeal for this modern farmhouse. The open kitchen, living, and dining rooms provide easy flow from space to space. The kitchen includes a coffee/wine bar and walk-in pantry. The main-level master suite is private and features a large shower and tub in the upscale bathroom. There’s plenty of outdoor living space inside the covered porch at the rear of the home. A mudroom is placed next to the three-car side entry garage and opens to the laundry room.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at plans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.









