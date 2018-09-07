PLAN 1068-2

Total finished sq. ft.: 3,289

Bed/bathrooms: 4 /3

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Crawlspace

Home plan: A clean and contemporary farmhouse.

Clean lines give this farmhouse a modern look. Porches on three sides of the house provide plenty of room for lounging outdoors. The great room opens to the back porch via two sets of French doors. The island kitchen faces the dining room, for ease in serving dinner. The upstairs master suite is appointed with a spacious bedroom, a shower, a separate tub, two sinks and a big walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms share a bathroom and reading nook.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.









