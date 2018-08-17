Tower of Power
While young women will head to the State Fair grandstand on opening day to swoon over Niall Horan of One Direction (7:30 p.m., $49-$58, etix.com), older music fans can hear Tower of Power insist “You’re Still a Young Man” at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. Celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Bay Area R&B band will serve up such greasy, horn-flavored favorites as “What Is Hip” and “So Very Hard to Go.” Bring your dancing shoes. (8:30 p.m. Aug. 23-24, Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission.)
JON BREAM
