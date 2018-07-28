CLASS OF 2018

Vladimir Guerrero, OF: Elected by the BWAA with 92.9 percent of the vote. Played seven seasons for Montreal and six for the Angels before brief stints with Texas and Baltimore. He retired following the 2011 season with a .318 career batting average, 449 home runs, 1,496 RBI and 2,590 hits. He was a nine-time All-Star, won eight Silver Slugger Awards and led his league in assists twice as an outfielder.

Trevor Hoffman, P: Elected by the BWAA with 79.9 percent of the vote. Moved from shortstop to pitcher as a Cincinnati farmhand before going to the Marlins in the expansion draft. He was traded to San Diego in 1993 and became a dominant reliever, finishing his career with two seasons in Milwaukee and a then-record 601 saves (since broken by Mariano Rivera). His save percentage of .888 ranks second among pitchers with at least 400 saves.

Chipper Jones, 3B: Elected by the BBWAA with 97.2 percent of the vote. Played 19 seasons, all with Atlanta. The switch-hitter had 2,726 hits, 468 home runs and more walks (1,512) than strikeouts (1,409). He was named to eight All-Star Games and finished in the top 10 of the National League MVP voting five times. His 1,623 RBI are the most of any player whose primary position was third base.

Jack Morris, P: Elected by the Modern Era Committee (14 of 16 votes — 12 needed for election). Four-time World Series winner (Detroit, Twins, Toronto twice). Had a 254-186 record, including a big-league-best 162 wins in the 1980s; and 515 consecutive starts — an AL record at the time of his retirement. He completed 175 of his 527 career starts.

Jim Thome, INF/DH: Elected by the BWAA with 89.8 percent of the vote. His 612 home runs rank eighth all-time, and his 1,747 walks rank seventh. Played for seven teams; will go in as a Cleveland Indian. Thome is one of only five players in big league history (Barry Bonds, Mel Ott, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams are the others) with at least 500 home runs, 1,500 runs scored, 1,600 RBI and 1,700 walks.

Former San Diego Padres closer Trevor Hoffman, who is now a special instructor to Padres’ pitchers, leans on the batting cage prior to a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, April 27, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi) ORG XMIT: CALI102

Alan Trammell, SS: Elected by the Modern Era Committee (13 of 16 votes). Played 20 seasons for Detroit and retired following the 1996 season with six All-Star Game selections, three Silver Slugger Awards and four Gold Glove Awards. Finished with a .285 batting average, 185 home runs, 1,003 RBI, 412 doubles and 2,365 hits.













