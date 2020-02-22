Oddly enough, a second period Maple Grove breakaway excited Edina goaltender Uma Corniea.

The onrushing player, Stella Retrum, was a teammate of Corniea's at Breck.

"I faced her many times and I knew what to expect so that helped," Corniea said.

Previous practice showdowns were unkind to Corniea but, she said, "I got her this time."

Corniea, an unflappable freshman, made huge saves throughout Edina's 3-0 victory in Friday's Class 2A semifinal.

"That's a different game if she doesn't make these breakaway saves, 2-on-1 saves and point-blank saves from the slot," Edina coach Sami Reber said. "She absolutely was our best penalty killer and our best D-zone player tonight."

Corniea, who won the past two Class 1A titles at Breck, moved to another dynasty in progress at Edina. The top-ranked Hornets (28-1) seek their fourth 2A state title in a row.

Fifth-seeded Maple Grove (21-7-1), which fell twice to Edina earlier this season, proved a formidable obstacle. The Crimson "did every little thing right to frustrate us," Reber said, and trailed only 1-0 after two periods.

But the Hornets rendered Maple Grove powerless on five power-play opportunities at Xcel Energy Center. And their first goal was scored shorthanded by Tella Jungels. Vivian Jungels made it 2-0 with a third-period goal and Lucy Bowlby added an empty-netter.

"Edina is right now a very special team," Maple Grove coach Amber Hegland said.

Saturday's championship game pits the Hornets against another such team in Andover, which edged Edina 1-0 in the season opener.

"We've been really looking forward to try and get another shot at them," Tella Jungels said.

Scouting the Huskies through two state tournament games renewed Jungels' appreciation.

"Their top line is amazing," Jungels said. "They move the puck really well and can skate really well together. And their second line as well can keep up with anyone in the state."