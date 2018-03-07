TOURNAMENT TIDBITS

• With Breck, St. Cloud Cathedral and Rochester Lourdes all losing section finals, this year’s tourney marks the first time since 1998 that at least one private school has not been included in the eight-team field. East Grand Forks, Eveleth-Gilbert, Fergus Falls, Hermantown, Mahtomedi, Mound-Westonka, Red Wing and St. Louis Park comprised the 1998 tourney. Eveleth won the title with a 4-2 victory over Hermantown.

• Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato senior defenseman Matthew Wedin also plays football and tennis, is a 4.0 student who has scored a 32 on his ACT and participates in choir and band (as a trombone player). “He’s one of the most well-rounded people I’ve ever met,” Dragons coach Chris Olson said. Wedin has seven assists and 17 penalty minutes this season.

• Follow the action: Adult tickets are $17 for championship and $12 for consolation sessions. Student tickets are $11 for championship, $8 for consolation. All championship-round games will be televised on Ch. 45 and streamed live at Prep45.com for a charge of $10.95 per day (four-day pass costs $30.96).