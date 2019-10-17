Clarence "Biggie" Munn was born in North Minneapolis in 1908 and started his athletic career at North High School, where he starred in football, baseball, basketball and track and field.

At the University of Minnesota, he played tackle, guard and fullback but made his mark as a guard and a punter. Because of Munn's running ability coach Fritz Crisler devised special plays on which Munn could pull out from his guard position and run with lateral passes. He was named an All-America in 1931.

After graduation he went into coaching at Minnesota, Albright, Syracuse and Michigan before becoming head coach, then athletic director at Michigan State.

His Spartan teams won 54 games, lost only nine and tied two. His 1952 Spartan team went 9-0 to win the national championship and to earn Munn national "Coach of the Year" honors. In 1953, the Spartans first year in the Big Ten, Munn coached them to a 9-1 record and a victory in the Rose Bowl.

Munn was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959 and the University of Minnesota's "M" Club Hall of Fame in 1993.

CLARENCE (BIGGIE) MUNN

Class: 1963.

Sport: Football.

Teams: Gophers, Michigan State.