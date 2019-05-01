The day after a jury found former officer Mohamed Noor guilty of murdering Justine Ruszczyk Damond, members of the Minneapolis City Council will meet in a closed-door session to discuss what could be among the largest police-misconduct payouts in the city’s history.

Damond’s family has filed a $50 million civil rights lawsuit against Noor, the police department and the city alleging unreasonable use of deadly force, improper training and a conspiracy to cover up the shooting on part of Noor and his fellow officers.

The city began private mediation with the Damond’s family and attorney, Robert Bennett, on Wednesday morning, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

At its 1:30 meeting, the council’s Committee of the Whole will adjourn to a closed session to discuss the case.

Minneapolis paid out its largest settlement of $4.5 million in 2007 to Duy Ngo, a former police officer shot by another officer who mistook him for a fleeing suspect. It paid $3 million to the family of David Smith, who died after a struggle with police at the YMCA in 2010.

Bennett represented plaintiffs in both cases, as well as the family of Philando Castile, who won $3 million last year after St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond

