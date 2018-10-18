Alternative weekly City Pages will move into the Star Tribune Building in downtown Minneapolis after spending the last few years at the paper’s printing plant.

City Pages’ 36 employees will occupy offices on the 11th floor of the Star Tribune building, which adjoins Capella Tower on S. 6th Street and 2nd Avenue S., said Steve Yaeger, vice president and chief marketing officer of the Star Tribune Media Co. City Pages business and editorial staff are expected to move in the first two weeks of November.

The Star Tribune, which occupies space on floors 11, 12, and 13, will reconfigure its 11th floor to accommodate for City Pages employees. The two publications will share the same entrances and office amenities, but City Pages will be separate from the Star Tribune newsroom.

The Star Tribune Media Co. bought City Pages in 2015, and later that year moved its staff from the Designers Guild Building in the North Loop to offices a few blocks away at Star Tribune’s Heritage printing facility, located at 800 N. 1st St. City Pages will continue to run independently of the Star Tribune newspaper.

The Star Tribune Media Co. will soon begin to market for lease the 9,700 square feet of office space that City Pages will vacate. NTH’s Anna Coskran is handling the lease.

Earlier this month, the Star Tribune Media Co. sold vacant land next to its printing plant to the Opus Group for a little more than $7 million. Opus plans to build a 225-unit apartment building on the 2.6-acre site.