Reacting Monday to e-mails and phone calls to his office demanding the immediate prosecution of the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond last month, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he should be able to decide by the end of the year whether charges will be filed.

"We have received some e-mails and phone calls from members of the community demanding that we charge the officer immediately and ascribing all kinds of nefarious reasons as to why we haven't done so," Freeman said in a statement detailing where the case stands. "The truth is, we are following the same procedure we have with the three previous officer-involved shootings."

Freeman added he has "no way of knowing how long the investigation and review will take. Usually from the time of the officer firing the shot until our office's announcement of a decision, four to six months have elapsed. I fully expect a decision in this case before the end of 2017."

In an interview, Freeman used the November 2015 fatal shooting in Minneapolis of Jamar Clark to illustrate a time line for officer-involved shootings.

"Jamar Clark was shot on Nov. 15, I got the case around Feb. 15, four months later, and I declined to charge it six weeks later," he said. "Damond was killed less than two months ago, so that isn't half the time it took for Jamar Clark."

Freeman emphasized that he especially wants to take his time in cases that are "this high profile."

Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor. ORG XMIT: MIN1707171053442612

He then pointed to the time taken by John Choi, his counterpart in Ramsey County, and his handling of the case against the police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in July 2016.

"Choi did his in the same time that I did Jamar Clark," Freeman said. That officer, charged with manslaughter and other counts, was acquitted by a jury.

The death of Damond, 40, an Australia native who was engaged to be married, drew international attention after she was shot and killed July 15 by Officer Mohamed Noor after she called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home.

Looking ahead to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's investigation of the Damond shooting, Freeman said, "If they get it to us anytime in the month of September, I think that's an expedited process," Freeman said, adding that he would send it back to the BCA if the case isn't "done thoroughly."

Jason Sole, president of the Minneapolis NAACP, said after reading Freeman's statement, "This is really taking too long. We know he's not going to get any new information, so what's the holdup? What's really going on?"

Sole said that whenever the public is asked to be patient, "that never equals justice. ... He only put out the statement to appease the community. … But we are not pleased. Charge the officer."

A longtime critic of police actions in Minneapolis said she understands the need to for a thorough investigation but does not understand why a charging decision has yet to be made.

"We want a good investigation and a good prosecuting decision," said Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality. "At the same time, they don't seem to take nearly this long in cases in which a community member is shooting someone. I think there's no question that the prosecutor's office and the BCA both attempt to give police officers as much benefit of the doubt as possible."

The practice in Hennepin County had been for a grand jury to decide whether officers would be charged in these types of cases. Freeman broke with that precedent starting with Clark's death, and he continues to have his office decide whether to charge. In Clark's case, the two officers involved were not prosecuted.

"We will follow that practice in this case," Freeman's statement continued. "So, once the file is turned over to our office, I will thoroughly review the investigation with several of our most senior prosecutors and make a decision."