Cities 97.1 morning radio show host Keri Noble announced Monday that she is leaving the FM station and the profession to dedicate more time to another music-related passion in her life.

In a note she posted on the contemporary rock station’s web page, Noble said “something’s gotta give,” so she will focus solely on being a voice instructor for the dozens of aspiring singers she has been teaching.

“A little over three years ago, a family reached out to me about giving their daughter voice lessons,” wrote the 42-year-old Noble, a recording artist in her own right in the Twin Cities who is married to former Minnesota Viking and fellow radio personality Mike Morris. “At first I said no, but after meeting the little girl, agreed to take on the challenge.

“Fast-forward to present day. I work with more than 40 singers of varying ages and skill levels. ... When you get up at 3:30 a.m., teach all day, and try to work in some concerts of your own, that doesn’t leave much room to breathe.”

Noble’s announcement did not say when her last day on the air would be. The station has yet to reveal who will take over that time slot.

Noble went from co-host to a solo gig when the station announced a rebranding in August that sent her on-air partner, Greg Thunder, packing.