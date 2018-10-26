CHS Inc. said it overstated its pretax income by as much as $190 million and its net assets by as much as $220 million over the past four years due to “intentional misconduct” by a former employee who has since been fired.

Financial statements over the past four years “should no longer be relied upon,” the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week.

“We are restating results for those periods because of an employee’s misconduct relating to valuation of rail freight contracts and a technical accounting error,” Jay Debertin, chief executive of CHS, wrote in a letter Friday to members of the agriculture cooperative, which is based in Inver Grove Heights.

CHS is one of the nation’s largest shippers of agriculture products, working extensively with rail lines and operating its own fleet of 1,200 trucks. Debertin said rail freight contract values and quantities were intentionally overstated and some rail freight items were incorrectly accounted for as derivatives on CHS’ balance sheet.

“While the investigation is not yet complete, findings to date indicate there was no monetary loss to CHS, however the company will incur additional costs related to this matter,” Debertin said.

In the regulatory filing to the SEC, signed by chief financial officer Timothy Skidmore, CHS said, “The misconduct consisted of the former employee manipulating the mark-to-market valuation of rail cars that were the subject of certain rail freight purchase contracts and manipulating the quantity of rail cars included in the monthly mark-to-market valuation.”

The employee, who has not been identified, also made “intentional misstatements” to PricewaterhouseCoopers, which audited the company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending in August 2017.

Management at CHS initially noted potentially excessive valuations in the net derivative asset valuations of certain rail freight contracts purchased in connection with the Company’s North American grain marketing business. The company hired Faegre Baker Daniels, which hired forensic accountants at Ernst & Young to investigate.

CHS estimates its income over the last four years could be overstated by anywhere from $100 million to $190 million, and its net assets could be overstated by anywhere from $115 million to $220 million, because of the misstatements made by the former employee in the company’s rail freight trading operation. But the company’s analysis is ongoing, and the final adjustments to pretax income and net assets may differ from those estimates.

The company will try to file corrected statements for the fiscal year that ended in August 2018 by the end of November, but could not assure that it would be done by then.

CHS said in the filing that is working to address the failures of its “internal control over financial reporting” laid bare by the faulty financial statements.

In a week of volatile stock trading, CHS shares in late trading Friday were down less than a half-percent from where they started the week.