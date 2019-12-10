Christopher & Banks CEO Keri Jones quickly put together a turnaround plan for the struggling women’s retailer when she took the helm 21 months ago. It started to bear fruit in the third quarter.

The Plymouth-based company posted a 4.5% sales increase in the third quarter for comparable stores, a key measure for retail growth.

Overall revenue increased 3% to $94.1 million in the quarter ended Nov. 2, and the company made a profit of $487,000, or 1 cent a share, compared with a loss of $8.8 million in the same period last year. Excluding one-time adjustments, though, the company recorded a loss of 15 cents a share for the quarter.

Jones called the third quarter “pivotal,” as the company builds upon it to drive growth in the all-important holiday season and beyond.

“When I joined Christopher & Banks, I saw enormous untapped potential to address an underserved customer with a highly regarded and trusted brand and put in place a plan to capture this customer segment. Over the past 18 months, we have rebuilt our leadership team, dramatically improved and elevated our product assortment, enhanced our shopping experience across channels, significantly expanded our omnichannel capabilities, improved our inventory management, restructured our real estate portfolio, and reduced non-merchandise related cost,” Jones said in a statement. “Layering upon these accomplishments, we most recently repositioned our marketing strategy, which is already having an impact on our business through new and re-engaged customers.”

The company, which targets baby boomer women, had a lot of work to do. While its stock has added 9 cents a share in early trading Tuesday, to be trading at 33 cents a share, it’s still on the Pink over-the-counter market after being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year. CreditRiskMonitor has it on its list of companies with a high chance of bankruptcy.

It also said it would close 40 of its 500 or so stores and had hired a firm to help it restructure real estate leases.

In the first quarter this year, the retailer saw net sales decrease 3% and a loss of $6.1 million. In the second quarter, sales dropped 4.5%, and the loss of $5.9 million.

Christopher & Banks said Tuesday the momentum from the third quarter would continue through the holidays and reiterated its guidance that sales would be flat to a 2% increase for the fiscal year.