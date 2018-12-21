Specialty women’s retailer Christopher & Banks, in the early stages of trying to turn its fortunes around, has told a suitor with a sweet offer that it will stick to its own plan, thank you very much.

The company’s board of directors has rejected an unsolicited offer of 80 cents a share from a subsidiary of CSC Generation Holdings, the private Chinese-American venture capital firm that is reviving the Herberger’s brand, according to an announcement Thursday.

The offer came with a rich premium. Christopher & Banks’ stock jumped 70 percent over the news, with shares trading at 53 cents as of midday Friday.

Officials at Christopher & Banks and CSC Generation did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Christopher & Banks said in a statement it had “carefully reviewed and considered” the offer from Carson’s Holdings, but the board decided it “does not reflect the full, long-term value that the company’s stockholders are expected to receive from execution of the company’s key strategic initiatives and, therefore, was not in the best interests of the company and its stockholders.

Plymouth-based Christopher & Banks in February hired Keri Jones, a former Target Corp. executive, to be its chief executive and has spent the past year installing a new leadership team. But results have been slow to come despite signs of what Jones has called “important progress.”

Earlier this month Christopher & Banks reported disappointing third-quarter results and announced it would close 30 to 40 stores with expiring leases over the next 2.5 years.

The retailer’s board said it has “reaffirmed its commitment” to strategic initiatives underway under Jones and her executive team. The initiatives are showing early signs of positive comparable sales and an improved gross margin rate in the fourth quarter-to-date, according to the statement.

The two retail companies were rivals in the bid to purchased the assets of Bon-Ton Stores, which includes Herberger’s, Youngers and Carson’s, in the wake of the company’s 2018 bankruptcy.

CSC Generation, based in Merrillville, Ind.-based., edged out Christopher & Banks’ offer by $50,000, agreeing to pay $900,000 to acquire Bon-Ton’s intellectual property, which included a database of 24.5 million customer records and 5.6 million e-mail addresses.

In an interview with the Star Tribune in September, CSC Generation CEO Justin Yoshimura said the company is considering reopening Herberger’s stores in Minnesota, but that they would likely be smaller format stores outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area.