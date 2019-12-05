Say goodbye to the jolly “ho, ho, ho.”

Christmas is now scarier than Halloween.

That’s the terrifying news from “The Workshop,” a series of artist-created environments at the Haunted Basement in the Rosedale Center.

Visitors are likely to catch wind of some reindeer at this holiday-themed show, playing off Santa’s workshop. Once a part of the now-closed Soap Factory, the Haunted Basement lives on in a deserted Herberger’s at the Roseville mall. (No matter what season, that’s spooky.) Holiday scariness awaits visitors who are 18 years and older. (6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 13-14. Haunted Basement, Rosedale Center, Roseville. $20, hauntedbasement.org)