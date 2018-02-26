Chris Stewart, waived by the Wild on Sunday, was claimed off waivers by Calgary on Monday.

Stewart had been a healthy scratch frequently during the past two months.

"I was really happy," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "Quite frankly, we pretty well knew he was going to get picked up. He's too good a person, too good a teammate for nothing to happen to him. Calgary got better with him."

Meanwhile, Wild center Eric Staal was named the NHL's First Star for the past week after helping the team to four victories. Staal (pictured) had four goals and three assists as the Wild won three road games (Devils, Islanders, Rangers) and beat the Sharks on Sunday night.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne was the Second Star and Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf was the Third Star.

"He deserved it," Boudreau said. "He’s quietly, 30 goals, not putting any pressure, but there’s that outside chance that he could get 40 and who would have thunk? That’s pretty darn good, especially he’s had different linemates. I don’t know if he’s had the same linemates three games in a row all year, so it’s good for him.”

Monday at 2 p.m. is the trade deadline ... the big deals started in earnest Monday morning when the Blues, who play the Wild on Tuesday night, sent center Paul Stastny to the Jets for a first rounder, a fourth rounder and Providence College star Erik Foley.

Boudreau wasn't expecting the Wild to be busy before the trade window closed.

"I like what we have and the way we're playing," he said. "Obviously, to get into the playoffs and to go anywhere we have to play better. So right now it's status quo."

The team held an optional practice Monday at Xcel Energy Center, and defenseman Jonas Brodin participated. He's still scheduled to get evalauted Monday, and that should give the Wild clarity on how soon Brodin could return to the lineup.

"He will be playing this week," Boudreau said.