What family of a 35-year-old man wouldn’t welcome the news that he intended to leave home and make his own way in the world with his wife and son?

What family, or group of friends and peers, would begrudge such a young man seeking a better life for his family and a more meaningful vocation for himself?

Prince Harry, sixth in line for the British throne, and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, sparked a bonfire of outrage when they took to Instagram to announce their plans to “step back” from their duties as “senior royals.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they plan to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The critics need to calm down and admit that these two people are entitled to find their own path.

What’s going on here is not nefarious, selfish or strange. The famous and beautiful young couple do not want to spend the rest of their lives waving and smiling, being waited on and being hounded by tabloid ghouls and celebrity trolls.

Being a minor royal — senior is still minor — is not a powerful or substantive job. Harry will never be king. He will never make national policy. His royal title entitles him to endless receiving lines and appearances, for years and years to come. It’s a good job for a person who doesn’t want much from life.

FROM AN EDITORIAL IN THE PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE