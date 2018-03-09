A Chisago County commissioner has been charged in connection with a fiery crash in the north metro that killed a Wisconsin man last year, authorities said Thursday.

Lora Walker, who represents District 1, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 near Rush City when her Chevy Equinox hit a southbound Ford Fusion head-on just after 3 p.m. on March 11, 2017.

The Ford caught fire and its driver, Gary Brisky, 62, of Gordon, Wis., was killed, according to a State Patrol report. Walker was hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

Chisago County released a statement Thursday saying that criminal vehicular charges were filed against Walker this week in Mille Lacs County to avoid any conflict of interest.

The Post Review, a newspaper that serves the north metro, reported that according to the complaint, Walker, who has diabetes, was treated for low blood sugar after the crash, and had failed to report similar health episodes to the Department of Public Safety as required to keep her license.

Walker, of Stacy, Minn., has been the District 1 commissioner for the past eight years. She also had served in the position in 2003 and 2004.