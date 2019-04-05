MANDAN, N.D. — A chiropractor suspected of killing four people at a property management business in North Dakota is due in court.

Forty-four-year-old Chad Isaak is jailed after his arrest Thursday on suspicion of killing the business owner and three employees in Mandan. Authorities say he shot and stabbed the victims.

Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said authorities do not yet have a motive, but that Isaak lived on property managed by the company, RJR Maintenance and Management. Police found the bodies on Monday.

Isaak was expected to appear in court Friday afternoon. He's not yet been formally charged.

He lives in Washburn, which is 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Mandan.