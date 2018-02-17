CEO bounce: Chipotle Mexican Grill shares rose 14.7 percent to $288.31 Wednesday after it named Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol as its next CEO. Shares closed the week at $305.63.
On the rebound: Under Armour climbed 19.3 percent to $16.98 Tuesday after it reported better-than-expected sales as shoe and accessory revenue picked up. The stock had plunged 50 percent in 2017 on top of a 30 percent decline in 2016. Shares closed Friday at $15.78.
Buffet bounce: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares rose nearly 8 percent to $20.84 Thursday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed an investment in the struggling company. Teva said in December that it would eliminate one-fourth of its jobs as it deals with falling generic drug prices. Shares closed the week at $20.90.
Health scare: AmerisourceBergen jumped 11 percent, to $99.30 Tuesday following the report that Walgreens Boots Alliance wants to take the company over. It already owns a 26 percent stake in the prescription drug distributor. AmerisourceBergen shares ended the week at $99.40.
Having it their way: Restaurant Brands International, the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, jumped 6.6 percent, to $60.24 Monday after a strong fourth-quarter report fueled by systemwide sales growth at Burger King. Shares closed the week at $59.02.
Earn it: Shares of tech bellwether Cisco rose 4 percent to $43.72 Thursday after reporting a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected. Cisco shares closed the week at $44.33.
News services
