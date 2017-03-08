A contract dispute means that about 70,000 people with Blue Cross health insurance could lose in-network access this summer to Children’s Minnesota, the state’s largest pediatric hospital system.

Children’s announced Wednesday that it has terminated its contract with Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, which is one of the state’s largest health insurers, and is mailing letters to patients about the change.

Unless the parties come to an agreement, Children’s would become an out-of-network provider for Blue Cross patients as soon as July 5.

Patients could still go to Children’s in an emergency, but likely would pay much higher rates for scheduled health care.

“We’re hopeful that a new agreement can be reached, and that care and coverage is not interrupted,” said Todd Ostendorf, the chief financial officer at Children’s Minnesota, in an interview. “As it stands, we cannot accept the extreme double-digit reductions in Medicaid rates that Blue Cross has demanded … because doing so would cripple the organization and threaten the long-term financial viability of Children’s.”

Ostendorf added: “We’re talking about a massive double digit rate cut that is just simply unheard of.”

Blue Cross wants discounts in the rates it pays for patients with coverage under the state’s Medicaid program, called Medical Assistance, to receive services at Children’s.

Starting in 2016, Blue Cross and other managed care organizations in Medicaid agreed to new contracts that state officials said provided about $450 million in savings to taxpayers last year.

But Blue Cross and Minnetonka-based Medica reported in November that under the new contracts, the two insurers collectively lost about $195 million through the first three quarters last year.

Medica is dropping out of its state contract, as a result. Blue Cross remains, but has been seeking discounted rates from doctors and hospitals. Other health care providers are supplying the discounts, Blue Cross says, but Children’s has been unwilling.

“We are trying to bring Children’s in-line with what other health systems, and what the market really is on Medicaid payment rates,” said Eric Hoag, vice president for provider relations at Blue Cross, in an interview. Blue Cross would still pay “a premium to Children’s, recognizing the unique services that they provide.”

While contract dispute is focused on Medicaid, it would nonetheless snag individuals and employer groups with commercial coverage from Blue Cross. That’s because the health system and insurer negotiate one contract that applies to all different types of coverage.

Children’s said it decided to send letters now because Medica enrollees in the public programs will need to select between now and May a new health plan to manage their care. In many counties, an HMO from Blue Cross is one of the options.

Children’s said it has done a lot of work to control costs and provide good value to patients and insurers. Blue Cross counters that Children’s is “higher cost than the market.”

Last year, Blue Cross was embroiled in a contract dispute over payment rates with Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services. The parties came to an agreement in December before patients faced any limits on their ability to continue care with doctors and hospitals at the Fairview system.

