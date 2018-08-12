Coon Rapids police have investigated a viral video of a local teenage girl passing a marijuana pipe to a grade-school-aged relative to smoke.

Tips via the department's social media sites led to the investigation Saturday morning, after one of the girls posted the video to her Facebook page. Police spokesperson Trish Heitman said all of the individuals in the video have been identified and are relatives, including a baby who is sitting next to the other girls during the drug use.

"It is not a hoax," Heitman said. "The family is cooperating, and police and social services are involved. We've recovered enough evidence from the scene that charges are now pending."

Heitman said the department was not yet ready to publicly confirm the relationships or ages of the three girls in the video, or the fourth person who taped the drug use.