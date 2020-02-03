– Patrick Mahomes turned what was the worst game of his life into the greatest moment of his young and illustrious career.

After opening the second half of Super Bowl LIV with two interceptions in a span of eight throws and putting the Chiefs in a 10-point point hole, the 24-year-old once again led the Chiefs back with three touchdown drives in the final 6 minutes to beat the 49ers 31-20 in front of 62,417 at Hardrock Stadium on Sunday.

After Kansas City’s defense forced a three-and-out with the Chiefs down 20-17, Mahomes accounted for all 65 yards and the game-winning touchdown that gave 61-year-old Chiefs coach Andy Reid his first Super Bowl title 15 years after he lost his only other attempt while coaching the Eagles.

Mahomes completed 5 of 5 passes for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, including the 5-yard score to running back Damien Williams, and ran twice for five yards while becoming the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Frank Clark then put the game away with a fourth-down sack with 1:33 left and Williams made it a blowout with a 38-yard run touchdown run as a heavy-Chiefs Nation presence howled.

San Francisco won the coin toss and deferred, choosing to immediately put its top-ranked pass defense against Mahomes and the Chiefs’ blazing downfield game.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated with coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

It paid off. After a 7-yard rush, Mahomes threw two Super Bowl-sized nervy incompletions on check-down throws to running back Damien Williams.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t nervy. He called two trick plays on his team’s first possession. The first was a toss sweep right to receiver Deebo Samuel for 32 yards. The second was another toss to Samuel, who then tried to throw back to Jimmy Garoppolo on third-and-2. With Garoppolo covered, Samuel escaped up the middle for seven yards.

The drive stalled, but five carries for 46 yards led to a 38-yard Robbie Gould field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Chiefs answered with a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 7:26. Mahomes’ arm continued its nervous streak with two more bad incompletions. But his legs took over. He ran 10 yards on third-and-11 before taking a hit from safety Jimmie Ward and fumbling the ball out of bounds.

He capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run after Reid called a nifty trick play of his own on fourth-and-1 from the 49ers 5-yard line. With four players lined up in the backfield in a diamond-shaped formation, all four spun counter-clockwise to their right before the snap. With Mahomes now behind the right guard, Williams took a direct snap four yards to the 1.

– Garoppolo’s 15th of the season – with intended receiver Samuel far from the play.

Starting at their 45, the Chiefs opened with a more relaxed Mahomes. The first snap was a 28-yard completion to Sammy Watkins.

Reid again went for it on fourth-and-1 in the red zone. Williams gained three yards on a sweep to the right. The 49ers defense still held the Chiefs to a 31-yard field goal and a 10-3 lead with 9:32 left in the half. Tarvarius Moore broke up a pass to Darwin Thompson over the middle on third-and-7.

When the 49ers got the ball back, Shanahan stopped trying to be so cute and went back to his ground game to settle things down. In a seven-play, 80-yard drive, he called four runs for 38 yards and one touch pass on a jet sweep look to Samuel that went for 11 yards. A 15-yard pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk capped the drive and tied the game 10-10.

San Francisco then forced a punt, giving the offense the ball back at its 20 with 59 seconds left. There would have been about 30 seconds more, but, for some odd reason, Shanahan didn’t use a timeout to stop the clock when the Chiefs were stopped for a 1-yard gain on third-and-14.

Shanahan didn’t call his first timeout until a 20-yard completion to Jeff Wilson to the 49ers’ 45 on third-and-5. There were 14 seconds left when Garoppolo connected with George Kittle on a 42-yard deep ball. But Kittle was rightly called for pushing off on Daniel Sorensen, despite Shanahan’s outrage.

And the half ended in a tie. The Chiefs were a little too conservative against a defense set up to take away the deep ball. They had only one pass longer than 11 yards and their 10 first-half points tied a season-low. San Francisco was happy with the tie after possessing the ball for only 12 minutes, 47 seconds.

The 49ers opened the second half with five passes and three runs. With a 14-yard run off a jet sweep, Samuel reached 53 yards on just three carries to break Percy Harvin’s Super Bowl XLVIII record for most yards rushing by a receiver. The drive ended with a 42-yard Gould field goal.

Mahomes’ shakiness continued into the third quarter when he kicked away the ensuing possession with an interception of Garoppolo-sized ugliness on third-and-long after recovering his own fumble on a second-down strip sack. Looking for Tyreek Hill over the middle, threw the ball right to middle linebacker Fred Warner for his first pick in 164 career postseason attempts.

Garoppolo made Mahomes pay for the mistake. In a six-play, 55-yard touchdown drive, he completed three passes to three different targets for 37 yards to set up Raheem Mostert’s 1-yard touchdown run to post the game’s first two-score lead with 2:35 left in the third.

Mahomes went from bad to worse, throwing a second terribly-thrown ball for a second interception in two second-half drives. He threw behind Hill. The ball went off his hands and became the first interception of Moore’s career at the 49ers’ 20 early in the fourth quarter.

But after a 49ers punt, Mahomes started a comeback. He completed a 44-yard deep ball to Hill on third-and-15 and got an obvious pass interference penalty on Moore covering Kelce at the goal line on third-and-10. Mahomes then threw a 1-yard touchdown to Kelce to make it 20-17 with 6:13 left.

The Chiefs defense posted a three-and-out stop with Ben Niemann forcing Garoppolo into an incompletion on third down.

Mahomes went to work again, putting the Chiefs ahead 24-20 on a seven-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Williams.

