Down but never out
In winning their first championship since Super Bowl IV, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to overcome double-digit deficits in three consecutive postseason games.
Chiefs 51, Texans 31: The host Chiefs matched the fourth-biggest comeback in playoff history, trailing 24-0 before remarkably taking a 28-24 lead before halftime.
Chiefs 35, Titans 24: Down 10-0 and 17-7 at home, Kansas City didn’t flinch. Patrick Mahomes’ 27-yard tap dance down the sideline late in the first half put the Chiefs ahead.
Chiefs 31, 49ers 20: The Chiefs fell behind 20-10 with 17½ minutes remaining, but a 44-yard completion to Tyreek Hill on third-and-15 changed the direction of the game.
