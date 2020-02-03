Down but never out

In winning their first championship since Super Bowl IV, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to overcome double-digit deficits in three consecutive postseason games.

Chiefs 51, Texans 31: The host Chiefs matched the fourth-biggest comeback in playoff history, trailing 24-0 before remarkably taking a 28-24 lead before halftime.

Chiefs 35, Titans 24: Down 10-0 and 17-7 at home, Kansas City didn’t flinch. Patrick Mahomes’ 27-yard tap dance down the sideline late in the first half put the Chiefs ahead.

Chiefs 31, 49ers 20: The Chiefs fell behind 20-10 with 17½ minutes remaining, but a 44-yard completion to Tyreek Hill on third-and-15 changed the direction of the game.