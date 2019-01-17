Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve responded Thursday to a report Wednesday on WCCO-TV, which indicated Maya Moore’s status with the Lynx for 2019 was in doubt.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Reeve said, “We have been in close contact with Maya Moore and together are deciding the best way to approach next season.”

Moore was not immediately available for comment.

Should the 29-year-old Moore sit out the season or ask to be traded — both of which were mentioned as possibilities in the WCCO report — it would have a seismic impact with the Lynx and WNBA-wide.

Though it’s unclear what is prompting the uncertainty around Moore’s status, the report comes in the wake of the Lynx deciding to give Moore the franchise tag earlier this week — a move that prevented Moore, a free agent, from negotiating with other teams.

The Lynx are already in transition with the retirement of Lindsay Whalen and the pending free agency of Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson. In her eight seasons with the Lynx — she was the first overall pick in the 2011 draft — Moore has been a part of a Lynx team that has made the playoffs every season, made the WNBA finals six times and won four titles, the most recent in 2017.

Moore was rookie of the year in 2011, was the 2013 Finals MVP, the 2014 league MVP, a five-time All-Star and five-time first-team All-WNBA.

In eight seasons Moore has averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. She has career shooting averages of 45.3 percent overall, 38.4 on three-pointers. In the 2018 season Moore averaged 18 points, shooting 42.3 percent overall — the second lowest of her career — and 36.5 percent on three-pointers. She and center Sylvia Fowles were bellwethers of the Lynx attack, with the team’s fortunes largely dependent on their performances.

A high-profile player as far back as high school, Moore played collegiately at Connecticut, winning NCAA titles in 2009 and 2010. She has been a part of two Team USA world championships and two gold-medal Olympic teams. She was the first woman to sign with Nike’s Jordan Brand, becoming a high-profile representative of the shoe brand.

