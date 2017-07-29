After a long run in St. Paul – first at his Fhima’s, then at Faces Mears Park – chef David Fhima is returning to downtown Minneapolis.

And it’s quite the space that he’s moving into: the former Forum Cafeteria, the art deco wonder in the City Center complex on 7th Street, between Nicollet Mall and Hennepin Avenue.

When he closed 7-year-old Faces Mears Park earlier this year, the plan was to remake the Galtier Plaza concept and rechristen it Bistro 373. No longer.

“We have worked tirelessly, sparing no expense or effort, in order to stay in the building,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “In the end, an agreement to terms could not be made, at least not one that made sense to our business, our staff and our family.”

Now, he’s headed west.

“In the next few months, we’ll be using the space as an event center while designing Bistro 373 the restaurant,” posted Fhima. “Our new tagline ‘La Belle Epoque’ will be just that, a beautiful era filled with optimism, peace and innovations.”

Look for a 2018 opening.

The Forum has a long dining history. The mint-and-mirrors space -- one of the country's great art deco interiors -- dates to 1930 and was originally home to the Minneapolis outlet of the Forum Cafeteria chain. The company had a 45-plus year run in downtown Minneapolis, and then the space was converted to a nightclub and bar. When the City Center complex came along, the interior was carefully dismantled, catalogued and rebuilt in a new location on the same block.

Since then, a parade of restaurants have come and gone. Goodfellow’s lasted the longest, followed by the brief lives of Forum and Il Foro. The space has been dark for a year.

Fhima is no stranger to Minneapolis, having run the Mpls. Cafe at 11th and Hennepin for a number of years in the 1990s. He’s also overhauling the food options for Minnesota Timberwolves fans at nearby Target Center.