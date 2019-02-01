Authorities are investigating the death of a 46-year-old Chaska woman whose body was found outside a car west of Victoria this week.

Extreme weather may have been a factor in Amy Bridget Debower’s death, according to preliminary findings from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

After the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident at about 4 p.m. Monday, deputies arrived in the 8000 block of Parley Lake Road in Laketown Township, in the central part of the county. They found a vehicle parked off the roadway, and Debower’s body near the car.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, with help from the Waconia Fire Department

Isabella Murray