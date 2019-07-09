Chaska city officials have closed the Clayhole Swim Beach at Fireman’s Park after finding E. coli in recent water tests.
The closure is a precautionary measure, city officials said in a statement. The beach will remain closed until further notice. Lifeguards will remain on duty from noon to 7 p.m. during the closure.
The city regularly tests the water quality at the beach and will retest it while the beach is closed. The results will determine when the the beach reopens.
Updates will be provided on the Chaska Community Center website.
Katy Read
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Burnsville coin dealer gets prison time for sale of bogus coins
Barry Skog stole his customer's coins and sold counterfeits made in China.
Local
6 men injured, 3 critically in Minneapolis bus stop crash
Authorities are investigating why and how a van driver slammed into a crowded bus stop shelter in north Minneapolis on Tuesday, injuring at least six people, including three critically.
National
Wisconsin GOP: Rewrite constitution to limit governor's veto
Wisconsin Republicans want to rewrite the state constitution to prohibit the governor from using his veto pen to increase spending without legislative approval, marking another skirmish in the GOP's battle to diminish Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' powers.
West Metro
More than 30 Lake Minnetonka boaters reported July 4 illnesses
Although the cause of the illness remained unknown, there was no reason as yet to close any beaches, a Hennepin County official said.
Local
6 injured, 3 critically, in N. Mpls. bus stop crash; van driver held
Two others who were hurt were transported to HCMC; the extent of their injuries was not known after the crash this morning at Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue. The mangled shelter and broken glass covered the sidewalk at the bus stop in front of a strip mall.