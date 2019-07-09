Chaska city officials have closed the Clayhole Swim Beach at Fireman’s Park after finding E. coli in recent water tests.

The closure is a precautionary measure, city officials said in a statement. The beach will remain closed until further notice. Lifeguards will remain on duty from noon to 7 p.m. during the closure.

The city regularly tests the water quality at the beach and will retest it while the beach is closed. The results will determine when the the beach reopens.

Updates will be provided on the Chaska Community Center website.

Katy Read