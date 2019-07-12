Chaska officials said Thursday that they’ve reopened Clayhole Swim Beach at Firemen’s Park.
The beach was closed Tuesday because of high levels of E. coli in the water. Water-quality tests on Thursday showed the bacteria had dropped to a level safe for swimming, the city said in a statement.
The city tests the water quality at the popular beach from June through August. Clayhole Swim Beach has one of the lowest E. coli levels in the surrounding area, the city said.
A sample taken Monday showed a higher-than-normal reading, but officials said it’s still well below the threshold that triggers closures at most area beaches.
