A salute to the best

Who’s the next rising star chef in the Twin Cities? What’s the best new brewery? You’ll find out this and more at the eighth annual Charlie Awards on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls). The 14 awards recognize the work of the Twin Cities area food and beverage community. After the ceremony, the party moves to Seven Steakhouse (700 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.) for a reception. Tickets include both events and are $30 per person. Call 612-767-3229 or purchase them online at ­charliesexceptionale.com, or at the Pantages box office. Proceeds go toward Open Arms, a nonprofit meal delivery service that prepares and delivers nutritious meals to those with illnesses.

Maker to market

Looking for a way to build your food business? Lakewinds Food Co-op and the Good Acre food hub are accepting applications for their third annual business accelerator program, which helps local food makers scale their business so products can be sold at Lakewinds’ retail markets. Three to five food makers will be chosen; produce-based food products are preferred. Applications are accepted through Feb. 15. For more info, see ­makertomarketmn.com. Winners will be announced in April.

Wild game dinner

Think duck sausage with ­whiskey-soaked cherries, pheasant breast with parsnip confit, venison loin with oyster mushrooms. These are among the dishes to be served at the annual FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar (31 S. 7th St., Mpls.) on Friday at 6 p.m. The event is in conjunction with an event with “Minnesota Bound,” the TV show started by Ron Schara, who will be there, along with Laura Schara, who does the cooking segment for the program. Some of the proceeds will go to Pheasants Forever. The dinner is $70 per person; for reservations call 612-216-3473.

Lee Svitak Dean