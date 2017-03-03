A new online giving event modeled after March Madness is pitting 64 Twin Cities charities in a friendly fundraising fight for dollars.

Brackets for Good seeds 64 Twin Cities nonprofits into an online fundraising tournament. The bracketing is nearly identical to the NCCA tournament, with nonprofits who raise more money than their opponent in an allotted time advancing to the next round. The charity which wins in the championship round ending on March 31 is awarded a $10,000 grand prize.

"Our mission is to help people discover and participate in philanthropy," said Matt McIntyre, executive director and co-founder of Brackets for Good. "We are shining a spotlight on philanthropy in a really fun way. It's a chance to win and engage supporters."

All the dollars donated to the 64 charities throughout the monthlong tournament go to the nonprofits, minus a 4.7 percent credit card processing and administrative fee.

Brackets for Good, an Indianpolis-based nonprofit started in 2012, is running tournaments in 11 cities across the country and a national tournament with a $100,000 grand prize. This is the second year for the Twin Cities tournament. Last year, Twin Cities charities raised $280,000 through Brackets for Good. The median donation size was $30.

"The market kind of chose us. Our expansion was because the charitable team at SuperAmerica found Brackets for Good and wanted to see if we can help replicate it in our area," Matt McIntyre said.

Minnesotans has proved their passion for online giving. Give to the Max Day, a 24-hour giving marathon each November run by Minnesota-based nonprofit GiveMN, raised $20.1 million for hundreds of charities last year.

McIntyre said Brackets for Good and Give to the Max are not direct competitors. They are both promoting philanthropy but with different playful strategies at different times of the year.

"This is the Pepsi and Coke scenario. People like one or the other," McIntrye said. "More events are necessary in all kinds of shapes, fashions and forms to get people to give."

This year's Brackets for Good contenders include the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota, Special Olympics Minnesota, American Refugee Committee, and last year's big winner Spare Key, which brought in $75,000 during the monthlong tournament.

This year's tournament has started with the first round ending Friday night.

McIntryre and two other co-workers at an Indianapolis technology firm came up with the concept while watching the NCCA tournament in 2011. Butler University, a small private school in Indianpolis, had advanced to the championship game a second year in row.

"We were drinking beer and eating pizza," McIntrye said. "The city of Indianpolis was bleeding blue and white. Everyone was a Bulter fan. We thought, 'How can we bottle this energy for something good?'"

The trio started the nonprofit and originally hosted just one tournament in their home city. It now has five employees, including the three founders. They created the online giving platform used for the tournaments.

More than 130 Twin Cities nonprofits applied to play in this year's tournament. Participation is free but it's competitive.

The nonprofit, with the help of Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs, evaluates charities to determine who makes the tournament.