Two trappers have been charged with illegally setting hundreds of wire snares across a wide swath of northeastern Minnesota and taking a wolf, foxes and other wildlife.

A state conservation official has called the case against Roderick R. Kottom, 68, and Douglas A. Marana, 70, one of the most extensive of its kind that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has ever seen. The investigation spanned more than two years leading up to this week’s charges.

The two men, both from Chisholm, were charged Monday in St. Louis County District Court with illegally taking or possessing various small wildlife, a gross misdemeanor. They also were charged with two misdemeanor counts of failing to tend to the snares and making the loops of the snares too large. Another charge against the two, a petty misdemeanor, alleges they set the snares without putting proper identification tags on them.

Kottom and Marana were charged by summons. Telephone messages were left with both men Wednesday seeking their reaction to the charges. They are scheduled to appear in court April 13.

Wire snares are cable loops often set near the ground and attached to a tree. An animal attempting to go through the loop gets cinched around the neck.

The number of snares allegedly set by the men “is ... unheard of,” Tom Provost, DNR regional enforcement supervisor in Grand Rapids, told the Duluth News Tribune. “This number of sets has not been surpassed in Minnesota before.”

According to the complaints filed against the two:

A tip to the DNR sent a conservation officer to a trap north of Duluth. The officer found that snare and numerous others of the same design and using the same bait.

In January of this year, investigators seized 638 illegal snares on trap lines set by Kottom and Marana. The lines were found in a large area of St. Louis County and also in the counties of Itasca, Koochiching and Lake.

Conservation officers located 17 foxes, two fisher, five snowshoe hares and one deer illegally taken on the trap lines.

Along with the wolf found in the snare north of Duluth, conservation officers suspect another wolf and numerous dogs were also trapped.

On Jan. 9, authorities searched the men’s homes and a taxidermist. At Kottom’s home they seized five frozen foxes with untagged snares attached. A fisher, a relative to the weasel, was also located in the home and found to have been taken, but lacked the required tag.

At Marana’s home, officers retrieved a GPS tracking device that contained mapping data revealing the men’s various trapping routes.

Court records show that Kottom has broken similar laws over the years. He was convicted in St. Louis County in 2007 and again in 2013 on various counts related to trapping.

Marana has no game-related cases listed against him in court records.