A Ramsey County sheriff’s sergeant was captured on video stealing hundreds of dollars and at least one other item from a home in St. Paul while carrying out a court-ordered search, according to a criminal complaint.

Jason M. Degerstrom, 45, was charged Tuesday in District Court with misconduct by a public officer, a gross misdemeanor, and two counts of theft.

Degerstrom was charged by summons and was scheduled to appear in court on July 9. Messages were left Wednesday with Degerstrom seeking a response to the allegations.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it placed Degerstrom on administrative leave on April 2, about two weeks after the thefts allegedly occurred in a home in the 600 block of Geranium Street E., and will conduct an internal investigation.

“The alleged conduct outlined in the charging documents is troubling and will not be tolerated by this administration,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read. “We will continue to demand that our staff act within the law and uphold the trust placed in us by the community.”

According to the charges:

Two people living at the home say Degerstrom was among officers executing a search warrant on March 18. One of the residents said that a cellphone charger, a sports trading card, a bag of silver half-dollars and several hundred dollars were seized but not inventoried.

Investigators reviewed video from the home’s interior motion-activated security camera and saw Degerstrom putting the charger in his pocket and reaching into a purse and stuffing something into his pocket.

The purse had held roughly $1,000 but was later inventoried by law enforcement and found to have $552 inside.

Questioned by investigators from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Degerstrom said he took only the charger and “doesn’t think he took [it] out of the house but has no idea where it is,” the charging document read.