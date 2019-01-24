A registered predatory offender is charged with raping a woman who became separated from her friend after a night out in downtown Minneapolis.

Tyreese W. Harris, 42, of St. Paul, was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who is mentally or physically impaired.

According to the criminal complaint: The alleged victim woke up Nov. 18, 2018 in bed next to Harris at his apartment in St. Paul. She did not recognize the apartment.

Harris told the woman that his friend had dropped her off because the friend was too drunk to drive her home. When she asked if they had sex, he said they hadn't.

Harris drove the woman to her home in Minneapolis, where police were taking a missing persons report.

The woman's friend told police that they had gone out on Nov. 17 and had some drinks. The two women were trying to take an Uber home when the friend walked 50 feet away to flag down the lost driver.

When the friend returned, the alleged victim was gone. City surveillance video captured the alleged victim walking away alone.

The alleged victim told authorities she could not recall what happened. A sexual assault examination found that she suffered bruising on her arms consistent with being grabbed, had injuries consistent with having her hair pulled and suffered injuries possibly related to being choked, among other injuries possibly linked to a sexual assault.

Harris allegedly told police that his friend met the woman at a bar in downtown Minneapolis and dropped her off in St. Paul. Harris denied any assault, and said she injured herself falling out of the car.

Harris' DNA matched evidence collected from the victim, the charges said. His record includes convictions for attempted aggravated sexual abuse in Illinois.

